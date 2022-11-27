Previous
Next
Reflection of a living plant in the window by randystreat
Photo 3184

Reflection of a living plant in the window

Get Pushed Challenge 538 - Reflection
November 2022 Words - Living
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely. Interesting that we see only the blooms in the reflection!
November 27th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Beautiful interpretation love those starry reflections
November 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty reflections and lovely pov.
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise