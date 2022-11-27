Sign up
Photo 3184
Reflection of a living plant in the window
Get Pushed Challenge 538 - Reflection
November 2022 Words - Living
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4044
photos
102
followers
85
following
872% complete
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th November 2022 5:13pm
Tags
reflections
,
living
,
nov22words
,
get-pushed-538
Corinne C
ace
Lovely. Interesting that we see only the blooms in the reflection!
November 27th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Beautiful interpretation love those starry reflections
November 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty reflections and lovely pov.
November 27th, 2022
