Photo 3186
Glam it up
November 2022 Words
Sparkle
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
jewelry
,
sparkle
,
nov22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely glitz and glamour.
November 29th, 2022
bkb in the city
Well done
November 29th, 2022
katy
ace
Excellent job of capturing the bling! Not easy to do but you have made magnificent use of the light.
November 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
Definitely sparkly.
November 29th, 2022
