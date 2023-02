Vortographic landscape

Flash of Red #22 - Landscape

Get Pushed Challenge #551

My partner this week wrote "For your challenge how about an abstract landscape for the FoR month?" I tried several times yesterday without success, so thought of some different means to photograph an abstract landscape. I tried using a grater to mask the lens and then tried the vortograph. I may post the grater photo tomorrow. I admit these are not sooc.

52 Week Challenge - week 5 - Abstract