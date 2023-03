Hyacinths

Get Pushed Challenge #554

My partner wrote: Your get pushed challenge the one I had from Jackie last week... to take a photo where everything is in focus. You may focus stack a macro if you have the technology, or do a hyperfocal landscape sooc. I tried a landscape and it was pretty dull. So I thought, let's try another focus stacking image. Amazing easier to do today. Don't know why. Don't care because it worked. Maybe, just maybe I'm getting the hang of this technique.