Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3292
Jane's Ayami Sweater
It took me a month to get a photo of my friend modeling this sweater that I knit for her. It was started on Christmas Eve and is a combination birthday (early December) and Christmas gift. Very customized for her.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4154
photos
105
followers
90
following
901% complete
View this month »
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
13th March 2023 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
,
sweater
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful sweater Kathy. Fits her perfectly!
March 16th, 2023
katy
ace
It is stunning! You have some amazing talent Kathy! It looks perfect on Jane
March 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous sweater!
March 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close