Jane's Ayami Sweater by randystreat
Photo 3292

Jane's Ayami Sweater

It took me a month to get a photo of my friend modeling this sweater that I knit for her. It was started on Christmas Eve and is a combination birthday (early December) and Christmas gift. Very customized for her.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Kathy

@randystreat
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful sweater Kathy. Fits her perfectly!
March 16th, 2023  
katy ace
It is stunning! You have some amazing talent Kathy! It looks perfect on Jane
March 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous sweater!
March 16th, 2023  
