Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3295
Longing to return to the sea
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4157
photos
105
followers
90
following
902% complete
View this month »
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th March 2023 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
shell
katy
ace
Such a lovely abstract
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice abstract
March 19th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Way to make a seashell look like it truly has feelings! Beautifully done in black and white.
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close