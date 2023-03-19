Previous
Longing to return to the sea by randystreat
Photo 3295

Longing to return to the sea

19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
902% complete

katy ace
Such a lovely abstract
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice abstract
March 19th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Way to make a seashell look like it truly has feelings! Beautifully done in black and white.
March 19th, 2023  
