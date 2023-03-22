Ready to be sent to Malawi

The Presbyterian Women in our Presbytery (our church and number more in Western NC) finalized a project today. We made washable sanitary pads and covers and packed 6 in a ziplock bag (bottom photo.) One bag full will be put into a tote bag (top right center and left) and given to a school girl. Also to be sent are eye masks for newborns to where they are recieving (bilirubin) light treatments. A team from our Presbytery will be going to Malawi in April and will take as many of the these that they can. The rest will be sent via Samaritan's Purse, as they will be stopping in Malawi on an upcoming trip.