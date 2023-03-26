Previous
lighted tree by randystreat
Photo 3302

lighted tree

I saw this tree when I went out the other evening and just had to take a shot with my phone. I liked the way the lights in the parking lot lit it up and all the new growth starting on the branches.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
904% complete

Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
March 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 27th, 2023  
KazzaMazoo
Oh wow! Perfect against the dark evening sky.
March 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@homeschoolmom Thank you Lisa.
@bkbinthecity Glad you liked it Brian.
@mazoo Thanks so much.
March 27th, 2023  
