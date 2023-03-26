Sign up
Photo 3302
lighted tree
I saw this tree when I went out the other evening and just had to take a shot with my phone. I liked the way the lights in the parking lot lit it up and all the new growth starting on the branches.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
4
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
24th March 2023 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
March 27th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 27th, 2023
KazzaMazoo
Oh wow! Perfect against the dark evening sky.
March 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@homeschoolmom
Thank you Lisa.
@bkbinthecity
Glad you liked it Brian.
@mazoo
Thanks so much.
March 27th, 2023
