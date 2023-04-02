Previous
Next
Afternoon in "Cuba" by randystreat
Photo 3309

Afternoon in "Cuba"

I really like how the light from the window lit up the colorful chairs.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise