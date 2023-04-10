Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3317
White dogwoods
A little fun in photoshop this afternoon. The frost nipped my dogwood blooms last night.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4180
photos
104
followers
89
following
908% complete
View this month »
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th April 2023 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white dogwoods
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful Kathy
April 10th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice way to process them. It has an embossed look.
April 10th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully done Fav!
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely Kathy fav
April 11th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, no! They look beautiful embossed like this FAV
April 11th, 2023
FBailey
ace
This is so arty!
April 11th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is really pretty- it reminds me of homemade paper.
April 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close