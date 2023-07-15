Previous
Dragonfly by randystreat
Photo 3408

Dragonfly

15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
This is fabulous
July 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you. Not quite as clear as I would have liked it to be. I'm not as steady as a tripod but I'm always available when the tripod is not.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise