Previous
Photo 3419
Cool spot at a hot lake
52 week Challenge Week 30 - Reflections
It was so hot and so bright, I wasn't sure I would get any reflections. When I brought the photos up on the computer I had them! And even between the vegetation in the foreground.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
5
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4282
photos
106
followers
88
following
936% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd July 2023 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
reflections
,
lake
,
52wc-2023-w30
katy
ace
Beautiful greens throughout the photo. I really like the composition and all those reflections.
July 27th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The greens offer a nice cool feel to a very hot day!
July 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. It wasn't that way on my side of the lake and it was too darned hot to go over to the side you see.
@olivetreeann
Thank you Ann. That's the only place at this little lake that looked cool.
July 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the reflections.
July 27th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 27th, 2023
