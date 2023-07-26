Previous
Cool spot at a hot lake by randystreat
Cool spot at a hot lake

52 week Challenge Week 30 - Reflections
It was so hot and so bright, I wasn't sure I would get any reflections. When I brought the photos up on the computer I had them! And even between the vegetation in the foreground.
26th July 2023

Kathy

katy: Beautiful greens throughout the photo. I really like the composition and all those reflections.
July 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre: The greens offer a nice cool feel to a very hot day!
July 27th, 2023  
Kathy: @grammyn Thank you Katy. It wasn't that way on my side of the lake and it was too darned hot to go over to the side you see. @olivetreeann Thank you Ann. That's the only place at this little lake that looked cool.
July 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug: Nice capture of the reflections.
July 27th, 2023  
Very nice shot
July 27th, 2023  
