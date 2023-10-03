Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3487
Soup, book and knitting
Describes my evening well.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4351
photos
106
followers
87
following
955% complete
View this month »
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
3rd October 2023 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pastimes
katy
ace
Such a cozy composition! FAV what are you knitting?
October 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool composition and like Katy what are you knitting also what is your book?
October 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close