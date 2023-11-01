Previous
Seen at the peacocks' home by randystreat
Photo 3516

Seen at the peacocks' home

As I wandered around the yard the other day, I really liked the way the sun was hitting these fluffy seed heads.
Kathy

Photo Details

katy ace
A wonderful photo of how the light is hitting them. I often see similar things and wonder if anybody enjoys them as much as I do. apparently you do.
November 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful warm light and graceful grass
November 1st, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Lovely lighting on, and close up capture of, those beautiful deeds heads.
November 1st, 2023  
Taffy ace
Beautiful backlighting
November 1st, 2023  
