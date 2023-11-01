Sign up
Photo 3516
Seen at the peacocks' home
As I wandered around the yard the other day, I really liked the way the sun was hitting these fluffy seed heads.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4380
photos
109
followers
87
following
963% complete
View this month »
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th October 2023 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
seeds
,
sidelit
katy
ace
A wonderful photo of how the light is hitting them. I often see similar things and wonder if anybody enjoys them as much as I do. apparently you do.
November 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful warm light and graceful grass
November 1st, 2023
Pyrrhula
Lovely lighting on, and close up capture of, those beautiful deeds heads.
November 1st, 2023
Taffy
ace
Beautiful backlighting
November 1st, 2023
