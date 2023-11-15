Previous
Light up the gray day by randystreat
Light up the gray day

I went to church to help with a project this afternoon. It's been cloudy and a bit chilly all day. I really like these lights they've strung over some picnic tables. I thought they'd look pretty cool "illuminated".
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Kathy

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the lights.
November 16th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- it must look nice at night too.
November 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you Debbie.
@olivetreeann You know, I've never been there at night since they've been put up. I usually "hang out" in other parts of the church with entrances away from here.
November 16th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
I hate to say it, because it looks like some poor trees in the background are being overtaken by vines, but it does however add great additional green color to your photo. Nice! You have to go back after dark if they light them for some event.
November 16th, 2023  
