Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3530
Light up the gray day
I went to church to help with a project this afternoon. It's been cloudy and a bit chilly all day. I really like these lights they've strung over some picnic tables. I thought they'd look pretty cool "illuminated".
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4395
photos
108
followers
87
following
967% complete
View this month »
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
Latest from all albums
3524
3525
3526
3527
231
3528
3529
3530
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th November 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the lights.
November 16th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- it must look nice at night too.
November 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you Debbie.
@olivetreeann
You know, I've never been there at night since they've been put up. I usually "hang out" in other parts of the church with entrances away from here.
November 16th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
I hate to say it, because it looks like some poor trees in the background are being overtaken by vines, but it does however add great additional green color to your photo. Nice! You have to go back after dark if they light them for some event.
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@olivetreeann You know, I've never been there at night since they've been put up. I usually "hang out" in other parts of the church with entrances away from here.