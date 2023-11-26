Sign up
Previous
Photo 3541
The moon dropped into the garden
An entry to the 6 word story challenge.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
4
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4406
photos
106
followers
88
following
Dawn
ace
Cool
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Creative effect
November 26th, 2023
katy
ace
Excellent! Wonderfully done, Kathy FAV
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever and creative.
November 26th, 2023
