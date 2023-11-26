Previous
The moon dropped into the garden by randystreat
The moon dropped into the garden

An entry to the 6 word story challenge.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cool
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Creative effect
November 26th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent! Wonderfully done, Kathy FAV
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever and creative.
November 26th, 2023  
