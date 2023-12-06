Sign up
Previous
Photo 3551
Early morning light
52 Week Challenge Week 40 - famous photography Have a go at replicating a famous photographer’s style or reinterpreting a famous photo in your own style. Catching up on weekly challenges I've missed
Artist Challenge - Eva Polak
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
0
Embed Code
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4416
photos
104
followers
87
following
972% complete
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
Tags
landscape
,
icm
,
52wc-2023-w40
,
ac-polak
Susan Wakely
ace
Great space. Is this your yard/garden?
December 6th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
December 6th, 2023
