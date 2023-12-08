Sign up
Photo 3553
My nose pressed against the case
Coffee shop day with my needlework group. A staff member had just put these out. Now you may or may not know I don't like chocolate, but I thought these, with the sprinkles, looked so festive. I was glad I'd brought my camera with me.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
pastries
,
spinkles
Pyrrhula
Great pov. and close up capture
December 8th, 2023
