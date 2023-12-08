Previous
My nose pressed against the case by randystreat
Photo 3553

My nose pressed against the case

Coffee shop day with my needlework group. A staff member had just put these out. Now you may or may not know I don't like chocolate, but I thought these, with the sprinkles, looked so festive. I was glad I'd brought my camera with me.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great pov. and close up capture
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise