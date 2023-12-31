Fllickr! downloads

Previous
I have spent the better part of Friday, yesterday and today downloading photos from my Flickr! account because I intend to close the "pro" account and can't have this many photos. I have used the source as a backup of sorts for about 8 years so I had a lot of photos there. This photo shows the ones I couldn't find in my active LR catalog. Most of these were photos my husband took and we kept our photos separately. Yikes. I may have found them in an EHD. What waste of time. But at least I have them.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Kathy

I have no idea what any of this means except..."at least I have them"
It seems to me that makes it anything but a waste of time! Happy New Year dear friend
January 1st, 2024  
