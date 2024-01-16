Sign up
Photo 3592
I've been watching you
I've been keeping an eye on this tree. Today when I came home I noticed this hawk there. I wonder how long they've been hanging out in that tree and I never noticed until the other week.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4458
photos
107
followers
91
following
984% complete
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th January 2024 5:52pm
Tags
tree
,
hawk
katy
ace
I like the lacy look of the trees. You did a fantastic job of capturing that hawk too!
January 17th, 2024
