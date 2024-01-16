Previous
I've been watching you by randystreat
Photo 3592

I've been watching you

I've been keeping an eye on this tree. Today when I came home I noticed this hawk there. I wonder how long they've been hanging out in that tree and I never noticed until the other week.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like the lacy look of the trees. You did a fantastic job of capturing that hawk too!
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise