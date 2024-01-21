Sign up
Photo 3597
Weaving
The smaller photos are part of a sampler scarf I made during a weaving class. The upper left is a weaver at a fiber fair in 2014.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4464
photos
107
followers
91
following
985% complete
View this month »
Tags
weaving
,
jan24words
katy
ace
Oh, Kathy! Your scarf is stunning. I can only imagine how long it took, and how labor-intensive it must have been.
January 22nd, 2024
CC Folk
ace
A lot of work and very nice! Is the sampler scarf big enough to wear?
January 22nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, so labor intensive, but a beautiful result.
January 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
How beautiful. It is so rewarding to wear something you have made yourself.
January 22nd, 2024
