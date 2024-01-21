Previous
Weaving by randystreat
Photo 3597

Weaving

The smaller photos are part of a sampler scarf I made during a weaving class. The upper left is a weaver at a fiber fair in 2014.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh, Kathy! Your scarf is stunning. I can only imagine how long it took, and how labor-intensive it must have been.
January 22nd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
A lot of work and very nice! Is the sampler scarf big enough to wear?
January 22nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, so labor intensive, but a beautiful result.
January 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
How beautiful. It is so rewarding to wear something you have made yourself.
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise