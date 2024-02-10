Sign up
Previous
Photo 3617
Crow in the treetop
Get-Pushed Challenge #601
Well, just so happened to see this and was able to get a photo today. My challenge, silhouette.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
0
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4484
photos
108
followers
92
following
990% complete
View this month »
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th February 2024 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
silhouette
,
crow
,
gpkac
,
for2024
,
get-pushed-601
