Previous
Aging rose by randystreat
Photo 3639

Aging rose

52 Week Challenge Week 9 - Macro/Up close
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
996% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So delicate, lovely vintage feel to the dusky colour.
March 3rd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely image.
March 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
@casablanca @mccarth1 Thank you very much Corinne and Kerry.
March 4th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So lovely, how beautiful with that slightly aged look. As Casablanca says - a nice vintage feel.
March 4th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Love the delicate details of a rose
March 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise