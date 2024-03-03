Sign up
Photo 3639
Aging rose
52 Week Challenge Week 9 - Macro/Up close
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
6
4
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
4509
photos
108
followers
93
following
996% complete
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3634
415
3635
3636
235
3637
3638
3639
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd March 2024 1:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52wc-2024-w9
Casablanca
ace
So delicate, lovely vintage feel to the dusky colour.
March 3rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely image.
March 3rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
@casablanca
@mccarth1
Thank you very much Corinne and Kerry.
March 4th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So lovely, how beautiful with that slightly aged look. As Casablanca says - a nice vintage feel.
March 4th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Love the delicate details of a rose
March 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up
March 4th, 2024
