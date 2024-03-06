Sign up
Previous
Photo 3642
Into each life some rain must fall. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Nothing to worry about all is good here. Just thought it was a nice quote to go with the photo.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
1
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3636
235
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th March 2024 1:30pm
raindrops
ornamental plum
Margaret Brown
Beautiful capture
March 6th, 2024
Tunia McClure
rain will make it all grow
March 6th, 2024
Kathy
@craftymeg
Thank you Meg.
@tunia
I guess we better get it while we can. Thank you Tunia.
March 6th, 2024
@tunia I guess we better get it while we can. Thank you Tunia.