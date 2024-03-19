Previous
Yesterday‘s umbrellas, today’s sun shades by randystreat
Photo 3655

Yesterday‘s umbrellas, today’s sun shades

Just learned about this exhibit over the weekend. Dropped by with cell phone on the way home today.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
How cool; perfect for rainbow month!
March 19th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Very cool. Including the shadows along the wall on the right. Well done!
March 20th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
so colorful
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise