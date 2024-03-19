Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3655
Yesterday‘s umbrellas, today’s sun shades
Just learned about this exhibit over the weekend. Dropped by with cell phone on the way home today.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4525
photos
110
followers
93
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
19th March 2024 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
umbrellas
,
street-art-12
amyK
ace
How cool; perfect for rainbow month!
March 19th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Very cool. Including the shadows along the wall on the right. Well done!
March 20th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
so colorful
March 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close