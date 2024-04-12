Sign up
Photo 3679
B&W Chrysanthemums
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th April 2024 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
chrysanthemums
katy
ace
FAV I am not sure why this appeals to me so much butr it is really a terrific use of light and composition Kathy
April 13th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. It looked good to me in color but really cropped it. When I did that there was color around the upper petals that I couldn't get rid of until I turned the photo into a black and white.
April 13th, 2024
JackieR
ace
the beauty of this is really enhanced on black
April 13th, 2024
