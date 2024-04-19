Previous
She's got the world in her hands by randystreat
She's got the world in her hands

Get Pushed Challenge #611
My partner issued this challenge: For GP go to page 5 or 6 of your tagged GP challenges and choose a photo to recreate or a challenge to try again.
I thought I'd try another stab at forced perspective. What you can't tell is this globe-like art work is waist to chest high. It sits in front of a local school (Morganton Day School). Not quite as bad as the last time I did forced perspective, but still not to my satisfaction. I may try something different tomorrow.
See this photo for the last forced perspective/get pushed challenge I posted on 3/31/2018: http://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2018-03-31
@annied Thank you for your challenge Annie. So many choices for do-overs and chances to play.
April 20th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
I think you did great, it's and interesting shot.
April 20th, 2024  
