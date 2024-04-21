Sign up
Previous
Photo 3688
What do you see?
52 Week Challenge Week #16 Not what you see
I'm not sure what you see but I see a hotel balcony with a striped curtain in the window. I tell you what it really is tomorrow.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
