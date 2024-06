Mimosa Trees

The town where I live had lots of mimosa trees (Albizia julibrissin) in the 1940's, 50's and 60's. Some died to a blight, many were cut down to pave roads, protect power lines and succumbed to the ravages of ice storms and thunderstorms. According to the Forest Service and NC Extension Service, these trees are invasive. And they are to be found here and there. These were seen along a roadside the other day.