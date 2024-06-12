Previous
Butterfly weed by randystreat
Photo 3724

Butterfly weed

Asclepias tuberosa
Someone else posted a photo of this wildflower earlier and I remembered how much I liked to see them. Passed these on the side of the road the other day and couldn’t resist stopping.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They're so colorful- and I can see them being very attractive to butterflies- keep your eyes open for those! good shot.
June 13th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
June 13th, 2024  
