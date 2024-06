Modiola caroliniana

Saw this little flower close to the mailbox. I may have posted a photo of a flower like this before. It is a wildflower (non-native, of course) and goes by many names: American-mallow, Carolina bristlemallow, Carolina modiola, Carolina-mallow, Bristly-fruit-mallow, Creeping-mallow, Red-flower creeping-mallow, Red-flower-mallow, Wheel-mallow, Bristly-fruited Mallow



For some perspective on size, those rounded leaves at the top of the photo are clover leaves.