Photo 3730
Veggie pizza
No time for photos today so here’s supper.
18th June 2024
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Tags
vegetables
pizza
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks good to me!
June 18th, 2024
katy
ace
Ooooh this loolk really good! I wil be right up!
June 18th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Yummy
June 18th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That looks interesting but what is more interesting is that the photo has a black background with a coloured line around the pizza in my feed but when I view it the background is white and no coloured line 🤷♀️🤷♀️
June 19th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love veggie pizza. It looks good.
June 19th, 2024
