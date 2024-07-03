Previous
Turn the Page by randystreat
Photo 3745

Turn the Page

Day #3 World Watercolor Month - turn
With thanks to Bob Seger. To listen, click this link: https://youtu.be/3khH9ih2XJg?si=EeL4SLA90QvBzwRy
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Excellent interpretation
July 3rd, 2024  
summerfield ace
clever! aces on the idea and execution.
July 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great interpretation, I’ll listen to the song - it’s been a while since I heard Bob Seiger and his Little Houses
July 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you. I didn't think I could painting a turning person as some have done.
@summerfield Thank you. You're so encouraging.
@rensala Thank you and happy listening.
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s a clever interpretation
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise