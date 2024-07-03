Sign up
Photo 3745
Turn the Page
Day #3 World Watercolor Month - turn
With thanks to Bob Seger. To listen, click this link:
https://youtu.be/3khH9ih2XJg?si=EeL4SLA90QvBzwRy
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Share
Embed Code
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR
ace
Excellent interpretation
July 3rd, 2024
summerfield
ace
clever! aces on the idea and execution.
July 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great interpretation, I’ll listen to the song - it’s been a while since I heard Bob Seiger and his Little Houses
July 3rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you. I didn't think I could painting a turning person as some have done.
@summerfield
Thank you. You're so encouraging.
@rensala
Thank you and happy listening.
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s a clever interpretation
July 3rd, 2024
