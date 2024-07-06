Sign up
Previous
Photo 3748
The wrench has been idle too long
World Watercolor Month Day #6 - rusty
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
JackieR
ace
Another simple, uncomlpicated masterpiece
July 6th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Great rendition!
July 6th, 2024
