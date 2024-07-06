Previous
The wrench has been idle too long by randystreat
Photo 3748

The wrench has been idle too long

World Watercolor Month Day #6 - rusty
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Another simple, uncomlpicated masterpiece
July 6th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Great rendition!
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise