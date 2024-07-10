Previous
At the cemetery by randystreat
At the cemetery

World Watercolor Month Day #10 - buried
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
Nice! I like that you have more than one type of headstone
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice
July 11th, 2024  
