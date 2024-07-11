Previous
Huddle in the end zone by randystreat
Photo 3753

Huddle in the end zone

World Watercolor Month Day #11 - huddle
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1028% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Perfect Kathy! This is what I was thinking of for the word and you did it in your beautiful abstract style so well
July 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I like this!
July 12th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Very cool!
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise