Photo 3753
Huddle in the end zone
World Watercolor Month Day #11 - huddle
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
watercolor
,
huddle
,
wwcm-2024
katy
ace
Perfect Kathy! This is what I was thinking of for the word and you did it in your beautiful abstract style so well
July 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I like this!
July 12th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Very cool!
July 12th, 2024
