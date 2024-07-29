Sign up
Photo 3771
Yoga in the mountains
World Watercolor Month Day #29 - serenity
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
6
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4653
photos
107
followers
93
following
1033% complete
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3765
3766
243
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
29th July 2024 10:25am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Tags
watercolor
,
wwcm-2024
JackieR
ace
Serenity in the nude?!
July 29th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You've done really well with these watercolors all month! The calendar is filled with lots of great colors.
July 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Nicely done Kathy! You have some great talent for watercolor
July 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2024
summerfield
ace
well done, Kathy. you have really developed your painting style. keep it up, my friend. aces!
although personally, i'd rethink meditating in the mountains in the nude, bugs and all those crawling things around. yowsers!
July 30th, 2024
