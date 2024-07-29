Previous
Yoga in the mountains by randystreat
Photo 3771

Yoga in the mountains

World Watercolor Month Day #29 - serenity
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
JackieR ace
Serenity in the nude?!
July 29th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 30th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You've done really well with these watercolors all month! The calendar is filled with lots of great colors.
July 30th, 2024  
katy ace
Nicely done Kathy! You have some great talent for watercolor
July 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2024  
summerfield ace
well done, Kathy. you have really developed your painting style. keep it up, my friend. aces!

although personally, i'd rethink meditating in the mountains in the nude, bugs and all those crawling things around. yowsers!
July 30th, 2024  
