Previous
Photo 3772
Shadow boxing
World Watercolor Month Day 30 - deck
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4654
photos
106
followers
92
following
1033% complete
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3766
243
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
30th July 2024 4:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wwcm-2024
summerfield
ace
😂 who got decked here? looks good, Kathy. aces!
July 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun one!
July 31st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Had to smile- my first thought was "Is that person dead?!" Glad to read that it's just shadow-play!
July 31st, 2024
