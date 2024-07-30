Previous
Shadow boxing by randystreat
Photo 3772

Shadow boxing

World Watercolor Month Day 30 - deck
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
😂 who got decked here? looks good, Kathy. aces!
July 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun one!
July 31st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Had to smile- my first thought was "Is that person dead?!" Glad to read that it's just shadow-play!
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise