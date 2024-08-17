Previous
Spots of color in the grass garden by randystreat
Photo 3790

Spots of color in the grass garden

Looking out at the yard I saw volunteer zinnias. Always a joy.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
great pop of color
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the colours and simplicity of this.
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise