Photo 3790
Spots of color in the grass garden
Looking out at the yard I saw volunteer zinnias. Always a joy.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
zinnias
Tunia McClure
ace
great pop of color
August 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the colours and simplicity of this.
August 17th, 2024
