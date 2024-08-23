Previous
Early morning awakening by randystreat
Early morning awakening

I really liked the early morning light behind the leaves and the way this hibiscus bud was unfolding.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Arrrh very pretty…
August 23rd, 2024  
Lovely shape to that flower
August 23rd, 2024  
Nice backlighting.
August 23rd, 2024  
Lovely!
August 23rd, 2024  
