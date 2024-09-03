Previous
Roadside flowers by randystreat
Roadside flowers

On the way to some errands I passed these flowers. Had to go home and get my camera and come back to take some photos because I thought they were so pretty.
Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
JackieR ace
Very lovely
September 3rd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They are pretty and I like how you've composed and taken this shot.
September 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
They are quite pretty and your choice of composition for this one makes it a FAV
September 3rd, 2024  
