Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3806
Roadside flowers
On the way to some errands I passed these flowers. Had to go home and get my camera and come back to take some photos because I thought they were so pretty.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4688
photos
103
followers
88
following
1042% complete
View this month »
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
3rd September 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
wildflowers
JackieR
ace
Very lovely
September 3rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They are pretty and I like how you've composed and taken this shot.
September 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
They are quite pretty and your choice of composition for this one makes it a FAV
September 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close