Cleaning out the shed

I've been searching for over a year to find someone to help me lift and move things out of the shed. My husband loaded this building up (and it already had a lot of stuff in it) when we moved to this house. His things were quite heavy. A talked to the right person the other day and his son came over today and cleared most of Gene's things out. Old machines, anvils, wood, shelves, ... Things that were too heavy for me to move and things that I either didn't know what they were or didn't have any use for. We hauled them to the thrift store then to the dump. Sad day when the thrift store has so much stuff they can't accept much more. Anyway it's gone and out of my life and now I can concentrate on the rest of the stuff in there.