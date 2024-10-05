Previous
Foggy morn by randystreat
Photo 3831

Foggy morn

So much moisture still in the soil. The first light of day included a thick fog that burned off quickly. I really like the fog (to look at).
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Kathy

