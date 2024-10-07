Sign up
Previous
Photo 3833
Hanging around the backyard
Sorry for how dark this is. It doesn't look this way on my computer in Lightroom.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4715
photos
104
followers
88
following
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th October 2024 6:08pm
Tags
moss
Granagringa
ace
interesting tho how the tones come through in the dark
1
October 8th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Actually, I like the mysterious dusk into evening feel the darkness causes.
October 8th, 2024
