Ailanthus webworm moth (Atteva aurea) on the asters by randystreat
Ailanthus webworm moth (Atteva aurea) on the asters

8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Kathy

@randystreat
Corinne ace
Well spotted and a beautiful composition, fav
October 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture
October 8th, 2024  
katy ace
gorgeous shot of the asters and a bonus with the mothKathy
October 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2024  
