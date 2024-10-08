Sign up
Previous
Photo 3834
Ailanthus webworm moth (Atteva aurea) on the asters
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
4
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4716
photos
104
followers
88
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th October 2024 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
moth
,
wildflowers
Corinne
ace
Well spotted and a beautiful composition, fav
October 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture
October 8th, 2024
katy
ace
gorgeous shot of the asters and a bonus with the mothKathy
October 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2024
