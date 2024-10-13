Sign up
Previous
Photo 3839
Enjoying leftovers
Found the ability to take multiple exposures on my phone camera today. So I wanted to show how much I enjoyed the leftover Lad Na from our local Thai restaurant.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4721
photos
104
followers
89
following
1051% complete
View this month »
3839
Views
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
13th October 2024 1:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
multiple exposures
,
lad na
