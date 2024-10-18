Sign up
Photo 3844
The games people play
Get Pushed Challenge #637
My partner challenged me to take 5 items out of a cupboard, any cupboard, and arrange them artistically. Flat lays are a more difficult style for me but I thought the subjects called for it.
You might not remember this song but just in case you want to check it out:
https://youtu.be/hIBlCac8_wk?si=Aq0QrFMDTz5Erf6o
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
5
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4726
photos
104
followers
88
following
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th October 2024 11:49am
Tags
flat
,
games
,
lay
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-637
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
- here's my photo. Thank you for the challenge. You and the HVAC guy got me up out of bed and off the couch this morning. 😁
October 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ahh nice one. Recognise them all
October 18th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@casablanca
And I'll bet you can tell they've all been around for awhile. Thanks Casa.
October 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I was wondering what might appear but didn’t think of games. Interested to see the street name in your monopoly game.
October 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Piggies!!!!!!!
October 18th, 2024
