The games people play by randystreat
Photo 3844

The games people play

Get Pushed Challenge #637
My partner challenged me to take 5 items out of a cupboard, any cupboard, and arrange them artistically. Flat lays are a more difficult style for me but I thought the subjects called for it.

You might not remember this song but just in case you want to check it out: https://youtu.be/hIBlCac8_wk?si=Aq0QrFMDTz5Erf6o
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Kathy

Kathy ace
@wakelys - here's my photo. Thank you for the challenge. You and the HVAC guy got me up out of bed and off the couch this morning. 😁
October 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ahh nice one. Recognise them all
October 18th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@casablanca And I&#039;ll bet you can tell they&#039;ve all been around for awhile. Thanks Casa.
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I was wondering what might appear but didn’t think of games. Interested to see the street name in your monopoly game.
October 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Piggies!!!!!!!
October 18th, 2024  
