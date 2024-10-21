Sign up
Previous
Photo 3847
Sucker
I parked in front of this tree and saw this little branch growing out of the trunk. I liked the shape of the leaves and the shadows, as well as the textures.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
21st October 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
leaves
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good eye- it does have a nice balance between the leaves and the bark.
October 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
Really pretty with all the patterns and textures, Kathy. I especially like the light.
October 22nd, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
It's amazing where some of these plants grow.
October 22nd, 2024
