Previous
Sucker by randystreat
Photo 3847

Sucker

I parked in front of this tree and saw this little branch growing out of the trunk. I liked the shape of the leaves and the shadows, as well as the textures.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good eye- it does have a nice balance between the leaves and the bark.
October 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
Really pretty with all the patterns and textures, Kathy. I especially like the light.
October 22nd, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
It's amazing where some of these plants grow.
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise