Previous
Photo 3855
Fly Away
A little rockin' from Lenny Kravitz:
https://youtu.be/EvuL5jyCHOw?si=oLnZZNzDg5xFAefG
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
4
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4737
photos
105
followers
88
following
1056% complete
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th October 2024 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
airplane
,
jettrail
Corinne C
ace
Lovely peach colors
October 29th, 2024
katy
ace
What an amazing display of golden hour light! FAV
October 30th, 2024
GaryW
Great shot! Love the music video!! 😀
October 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the sunset light on the contrail.
October 30th, 2024
