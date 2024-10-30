Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3856
Looking up
I liked the shapes and colors of the leaves above me.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4739
photos
103
followers
87
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
29th October 2024 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shapes and colours against the blue sky.
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A bright capture of Fall
October 31st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, very pretty colors and shapes!
October 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close